Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $681,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.69 and a 200 day moving average of $279.86. The stock has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

