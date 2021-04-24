Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,969.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

