Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Garland Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for about 3.5% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PRU traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,613. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $99.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

