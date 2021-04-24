Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

