Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,034,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,362 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 483,156 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 337,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

