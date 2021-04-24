GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 2.8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $152.85 and last traded at $154.03. Approximately 79,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,670,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.51.

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,429,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the period.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

