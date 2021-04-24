G4S (LON:GFS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $240.73

G4S plc (LON:GFS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 240.73 ($3.15) and traded as high as GBX 245.20 ($3.20). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.20), with a volume of 1,068,511 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of G4S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162.86 ($2.13).

The company has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 244.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 240.93.

In other G4S news, insider Tim Weller sold 630,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20), for a total value of £1,545,812.80 ($2,019,614.32).

G4S Company Profile (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

