G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Insider Sells $331,050.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajesh Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $329,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $22.26 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $934.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 4,437.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.