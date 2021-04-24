FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $522.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

