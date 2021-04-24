FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 102,902 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

