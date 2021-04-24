Fundamental Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $0.68 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 277.78% from the company’s current price.
GRUSF stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. Grown Rogue International has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
About Grown Rogue International
