Fundamental Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $0.68 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 277.78% from the company’s current price.

GRUSF stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. Grown Rogue International has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and chocolate edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates.

