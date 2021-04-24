Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,411,000 after buying an additional 398,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 147,894 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $13,114,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLGT stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

