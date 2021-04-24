Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. 22,572,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,105,963. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

