freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €22.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FNTN. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. freenet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.70 ($25.53).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €20.32 ($23.91) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.02.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

