Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.33.

FELE opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 in the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.