Frank Slootman Sells 31,546 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total value of $22,907,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62.

NYSE SNOW opened at $235.64 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.45.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

