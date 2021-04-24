Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.77.

NYSE:FNV opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.19.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

