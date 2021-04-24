Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.00. Franchise Group posted earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franchise Group.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%.
Shares of FRG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 197,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $41.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.
In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 120,030 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
