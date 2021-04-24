Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.00. Franchise Group posted earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRG. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

Shares of FRG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 197,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 120,030 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

