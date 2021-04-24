Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FVI. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.22.

TSE:FVI opened at C$9.64 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.65 and a 12-month high of C$12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

