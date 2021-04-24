Fortis Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

NYSE ESTC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.03. 419,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,196 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

