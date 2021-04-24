Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $8.61 on Friday, hitting $380.79. The stock had a trading volume of 416,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,260. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.43 and a 200 day moving average of $348.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.81 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.86%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,683,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

