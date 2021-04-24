Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases 629 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.80. 879,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $256.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

