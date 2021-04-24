Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Copart stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.68. 936,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,548. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.