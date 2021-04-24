Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 210,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 53,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 449,918 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39.

