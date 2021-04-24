Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,971 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

