Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE:FL traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 772,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.