Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Flow Traders in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Flow Traders from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flow Traders in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLTDF opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. Flow Traders has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

