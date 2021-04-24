FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,820 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up approximately 4.8% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned about 0.12% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $27,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $16,893,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 28,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 71,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,404,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.37. 293,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.53 and its 200 day moving average is $266.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $295.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

