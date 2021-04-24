Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $175.40 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $634,331.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,274,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

