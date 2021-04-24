FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of FE opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

