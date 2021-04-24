FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. FirstEnergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.92.

NYSE FE opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

