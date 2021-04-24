First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.60.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
