First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

