First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Position Reduced by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,491 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

First Solar stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

