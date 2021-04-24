First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. 202,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,659. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. First Merchants has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

