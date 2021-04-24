First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $610.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.03 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $546.91 and a 200 day moving average of $542.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $280.60 and a one year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

