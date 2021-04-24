First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 347 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.52 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $435.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

