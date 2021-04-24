First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.54 Million

Brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce $97.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $100.00 million. First Busey reported sales of $96.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $408.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.88 million to $422.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $415.12 million, with estimates ranging from $405.15 million to $436.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 184,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,702. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.