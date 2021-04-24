FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Holdings Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,230 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in FireEye by 3.2% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 89,121 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. CRV LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,527,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,837,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,653 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 120,258 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.62.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

