Filecash Hits Market Cap of $12.82 Million (FIC)

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar. Filecash has a market cap of $12.82 million and $393,406.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00268231 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.14 or 0.01018971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,013.84 or 0.99900151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00022964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.88 or 0.00608981 BTC.

About Filecash

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Buying and Selling Filecash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecash using one of the exchanges listed above.

