Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives $15.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDUS. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDUS opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $412.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

