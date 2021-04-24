Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

RACE has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $215.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $147.08 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after buying an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,071,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after acquiring an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 170,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

