Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

FENC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $178.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.