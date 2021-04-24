FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,620 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 2.6% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,198 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,836,535,000 after purchasing an additional 867,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $577,226,000 after purchasing an additional 566,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of SE stock traded up $12.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.59. 2,704,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,274,578. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.67. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

