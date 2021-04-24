FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,106 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $128.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $130.08. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 153.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

