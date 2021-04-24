FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $241,000 Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

