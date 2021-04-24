FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $211,000 in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 152.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSHD opened at $105.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 230.37 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.87.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,289,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total transaction of $285,593.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,809,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,376 shares of company stock worth $8,102,836 over the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

