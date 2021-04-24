FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,215 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 98,712 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

