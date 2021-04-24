FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,617 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $335,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $162.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.97 and a fifty-two week high of $163.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.08.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.03.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

