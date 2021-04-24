FB Financial (FBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBK opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

