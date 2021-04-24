Faceter (FACE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,354.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $557,649.48 and approximately $2,354.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00064923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00090951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00650531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.11 or 0.07754786 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.